Putting an end to GBV is a priority for government: Mashatile

Deputy President Paul Mashatile says putting an end to Gender-Based Violence (GBV) is a priority for government and other stakeholders. He was delivering his Christmas message on the eve of the holiday.

At last’s month launch of the 16-Days of Activism Against Women and Children Campaign, the Deputy President called for harsher consequences for perpetrators of GBV.

In his Christmas message Mashatile also called on South Africans who take chronic medication to continue to do so during the festive season.

“Together with stakeholders such as traditional leaders, faith based organisations, civil society, communities and donor partners, we have done a lot this year to address Gender-Based Violence and femicide and contributed in the fight against HIV/AIDs and towards the realisation of the 95 targets. During this festive period, we urge that health and other safety precautions are taken into consideration. Taking antiretroviral therapy, contraceptives and other chronic treatment remains essential.”

The Deputy President adds that there must be a collective effort to ensure a better life for all.

“The festive season presents us with an opportunity to take a moment to think about those who are less fortunate than ourselves; the sick, vulnerable and destitute who are unable to fully enjoy the festive season because of the scourge of social ills. This reality is, for us, a reminder, of how much change is still needed in our society and we must, collectively, strive to make our country a better place for all to live in.”

