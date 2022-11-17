Public service unions have joined forces to embark on a National Day of Action on November 22, following the collapse of wage negotiations with government as the employer.

The unions say pickets across the country and a march to the offices of the National Treasury in Pretoria will characterise the day.

Public service unions say all public servants, including essential service workers, will be mobilised to join the National Day of Action.

Government has implemented a 3% wage offer which unions have largely rejected.

Democratic Nursing Organisation of South Africa (Denosa) President, Simon Hlungwani says, “There will be picket demonstrations at critical service centres like public hospitals, the ports and government institutions. The workplace will become points of struggle until government comes to its sense.”

He adds: “We have resolved to use our collective might to push the employer to revise the rejected offer and will use our power to register our disdain to government. Lastly, we call on all our members and public servants to join the National Day of Action on the 22nd of November 2022.”

Nehawu

On Monday, public servants belonging to the National Health and Allied Workers Union ( Nehawu) intensified their lunchtime pickets countrywide.

The pickets come amid growing threats of nationwide strike action in the public sector over higher wages by the union, one of the Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) affiliates.

The Public Servants Association downed tools last week on Thursday, giving the government seven days to reconsider its 3% wage offer. Workers want an above-inflation 10% wage increase.

Negotiations between government and unions collapsed at the Public Service Coordinating Bargaining Council again earlier this month.

Spokesperson for Cosatu’s Joint Mandating Committee, Richard Mamabolo says, “These are part of ongoing pickets across all provinces where members of different unions and federations are expressing their dissatisfaction with the 3%. In the coming days, the unions will be coming together. They are balloting their members and that outcome will give guidance on further action to be taken.”

VIDEO: Nehawu members continue with lunchtime pickets:



Additional reporting by Katlego Legodi.