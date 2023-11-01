Public servants, SITA to sign wage agreement

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

The Public Servants Association (PSA) and State Information Technology Agency ( SITA ) will sign a wage agreement in Pretoria today.

PSA-affiliated workers downed tools at SITA offices countrywide over a wage dispute.

PSA chief negotiator Zamani Dladla says, “It’s a 5% increase across the board backdated to April and R25 million spread across all employees which amount to just over R8 000 which is a once-off cash. There are other demands that we are still negotiating on but in the issue of salaries everybody is happy because all the members gave us a go-ahead to sign the agreement in terms of the salaries.”

The full interview with Dladla: