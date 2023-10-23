PSA, SITA on the verge of ending week-long strike

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

After a tumultuous week that left essential services hanging by a thread, the Public Servants Association (PSA) and the State Information Technology Agency (SITA) seem to have found common ground in their contentious wage negotiations, bringing a glimmer of hope to the workers and the public alike.

The strike, which commenced last week, arose from a deadlock in salary discussions between the agency and the workers, and has been a cause for concern due to its potential to disrupt critical services, including operations at the Home Affairs Department and the distribution of social grants.

At the heart of the dispute was the demand by the workers for a 7.5% salary hike alongside non-financial benefits, while the agency was initially adamant about a 5% raise.

However, in a recent development, PSA’s Chief Negotiator, Zamani Dladla, shed light on a potential breakthrough, hinting at a tentative agreement between the two parties. “I can confirm that a sort of agreement has been reached in principle, subject to the mandating processes which have to be given by our members,” Dladla stated, underscoring the need for formal approval from the PSA members.

While the details of the agreement are yet to be finalised, Dladla revealed that the agency had made a revised offer that included a one-off cash bonus totaling R25 million, distributed among the employees. This additional benefit, alongside the proposed 5% salary increase, represents a significant step towards resolving the impasse.

