SITA to launch multi-billion rand broadband project

Communications and Digital Technologies Minister Mondli Gungubele says the State Information Technology Agency (SITA) will launch a National Broadband Project worth R6-billion to be awarded per region.

He says the project is aimed reducing the cost and duplication of connectivity infrastructure from municipalities and national government.

Gungubele says government is also on course to establish a state digital infrastructure company to roll out spectrum and assist small and medium enterprises with last mile connectivity.

“In the 2024/25 financial year, SITA will ensure 98% core network availability for 7570 connected government sites cutting across national and provincial departments. Complementing the SA Connect programme, SITA will launch a National Broadband Project worth at least R6 billion, that will be awarded per region. This project will also ensure that designated groups such as enterprises owned by women and youth are empowered with at least 40% value of this project.”