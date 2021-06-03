The Public Protector's office says Dr Zweli Mkhize has failed to honour the subpoena on three occasions.

The Public Protector’s office says it will initiate contempt proceedings against Health Minister Zweli Mkhize, following his failure to honour a subpoena to give evidence and produce documents. This is in relation to an investigation into allegations of undue delay and/or failure by his department to implement the recommendations of the Report of the Clinical Associate National Task Team in 2017.

In a statement, the Public Protector’s office says Mkhize has failed to honour the subpoena on three occasions.

It says a case will be opened against him at the Brooklyn police station in Hatfield, Pretoria this week.

DA lays criminal charges against Mkhize

Meanwhile, Democratic Alliance (DA) shadow Minister of Health, Siviwe Gwarube, has laid criminal charges against Mkhize at the Cape Town Central Police Station.

She has also laid charges of contravening the Public Finance Management Act against Health Department Director-General Doctor Sandile Buthelezi.

This after revelations that Mkhize’s family may have benefited from proceeds of a R150 million tender that his department awarded to communications company Digital Vibes.

The company employed Mkhize’s former spokesperson and alleged family friend, Tahera Mather, and the Minister’s former assistant, Naadhira Mitha. The contract was for work related to the National Health Insurance programme and government’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Ramaphosa dealing with allegations

On Wednesday, President Cyril Ramaphosa said he’s dealing with allegations around Zweli Mkhize and the irregular R150 million Digital Vibes contract.

There has been mounting pressure from the DA and other parties for Mkhize to step down or be removed by Ramaphosa.

The President said the allegations are serious and need to be investigated thoroughly by law enforcement agencies and that due process will be followed once the investigations are finalised.

“There are serious allegations which need to be investigated by the SIU and any other appropriate authority and be finalised without delay.”

