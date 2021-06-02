The opposition parties say ANC MPs ask soft questions to ministers and their deputies, while some don't answer written questions.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) questioned the role of Parliament in holding Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize to account for allegations of irregularly awarding a contract to communications company Digital Vibes.

Opposition parties have accused the African National Congress (ANC) members of Parliament of shielding the executive, this was revealed during the debate on the budget vote of Parliament.

They have also raised concern about the Disaster Management Act saying Parliament has no say on lockdown regulations.

DA MP Jacques Julius says, “If only ANC members can also do their part in holding the executive to account. We can do our work with this budget… a good starting point for them will be to ask more uncomfortable questions whether written or oral and stop sweetheart questions.”

Alleged irregular contract between the health department & Digital Vibes:

Meanwhile, pressure is mounting on President Cyril Ramaphosa to fire Mkhize, as more allegations surface against the minister.

Digital Vibes, a company which was awarded a contract to carry out work related to the National Health Insurance (NHI) programme and government’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic reportedly paid for maintenance at a property that Mkhize’s family Trust owns.

The company is also alleged to have transferred R300 000 to All Out Trading, an entity in which Mkhize’s son is the director.

SIU’s probe into contract between Digital Vibes and the Health Department: