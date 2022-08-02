The former Chief Executive Officer at the Office of the Public Protector Vussy Mahlangu told the Section 194 Committee that suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane is not incompetent.

Mahlangu was responding to UDM Leader Bantu Holomisa who posed the question on the current Public Protector’s competence during the question session between committee members and Mahlangu.

Mhahlangu has been testifying at the inquiry into Mkhwebane’s fitness to hold office.

“Mr Mahlangu, the charges levelled against the Public Protector were that she is incompetent: as a person who worked closely with her office, would you agree with those who accuse her of being incompetent?” Holomisa enquired of the former CEO.

The former CEO , who describes Mkhwebane as a hard worker, responded to Holomisa by saying:

“I will say straight it’s no. Me in my administrative duties I would lead investigations, I got guidance, I learnt a lot from PP. She is a very hard worker. I don’t even know that she sleeps. Work-work-work. I think she is a hard worker.”

He also pointed out that under her leadership the Office managed clean audits and said that should indicate her competence.

“She was there supporting the administration and the administration was getting the relevant guidance in order to perform its duties,” he continued.

Mahlangu’s testimony session ended just before 8PM on Tuesday night.

Another senior manager from the Office of the Public Protector, Futana Tebele, is expected to take the stand during the inquiry into Mkhwebane’s fitness to hold office on Wednesday.

Tebele will be the fourth witness who has worked in Mkhwebane’s office to testify.

Former CEO in the PP’s Office testifies: