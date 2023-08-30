The Department of Public Enterprises says incidents of cable theft and infrastructure vandalism have decreased significantly as a result of government interventions.

Acting Director-General Jacky Molisane says in order to ensure that these initiatives are continually supported, the department holds quarterly meetings with state-owned companies and their security officials.

She was briefing Parliament’s portfolio committee on the department’s first quarter performance.

“In terms of implementation and some of the initiatives that have been undertaken to date to curb cable theft and Infrastructure vandalism for the 22/23 financial year, we have seen through this collaboration a 33% decrease in terms of the length of cable stolen and 30% decrease in cable theft around security incidents.”

