Protest disrupts traffic on R394 road in Eastern Cape

Motorists travelling on the R394 road in the Phepheni area of Mount Ayliff, Eastern Cape, have been urged to seek alternative routes due to an ongoing protest.

Provincial Transport spokesperson Unathi Binqose says protesting residents have dug a trench next to the Gxwaleni turn-off.

He says the protest is believed to be related to municipal demarcation issues.

“What we are witnessing on the R394, the road linking the N2 with Magusheni on the way to Bizana is completely unacceptable. That people will literally go and dig trenches in the middle of the road and roll down rocks that can possibly harm motorists is something that has to be condemned, but most importantly those who are behind these criminal acts have got to be held accountable for their acts.”