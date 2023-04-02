The Proteas were too good in the third and final one day international against the Netherlands at the Wanderers Stadium earlier this evening.

South Africa shone with both the bat and the ball as they managed to win the match by 146 runs.

Earlier, South Africa posted a massive score of 370 for 8.

The Netherlands needed 371 to win in fifty overs.

Sisanda Magala got himself five wickets to help the Proteas dismiss the Netherlands after 38 overs. Aiden Markram was South Africa’s top scorer with 175 runs from 126 balls.

Markram also got two wickets to ensure South Africa wins the third and final ODI with a comfortable win.