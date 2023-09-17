The South African men’s cricket team have clinched the one day international series against Australia in emphatic fashion.

The Proteas thrashed the visitors by 122 runs in the deciding fifth clash at the Wanderers in Johannesburg on Sunday.

After posting 315 for the loss of nine wickets in their 50 overs, the Aussies were dismissed for just 193 in the 35th over.

Aiden Markram was the home side’s top scorer with the bat – he made 93 off 87 deliveries.

Marco Jansen was named player of the match, after scoring 47 runs and taking five wickets for 39 runs in eight overs.

Markram was named player of the series for his efforts with the bat.