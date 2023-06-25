Electricity Minister, Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa says his department has made progress in reducing load shedding. He was briefing the media virtually on the latest on the energy crisis in the country.

South Africans have been questioning how the country has moved from a critical need for power outages to a sudden absence of load shedding within a few weeks, Stages 1 and 3 power cuts implemented.

Ramokgopa says they share the pain and frustration of the public.

Strengthening the power grid

The Minister says that more than R200 billion is needed to finance the transmission infrastructure to strengthen the country’s power grid.

During his February Budget Speech, Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana had announced a debt relief package for Eskom amounting to R254 billion over the next three years.

Ramokgopa says they are intending to reduce electricity demand by 1 000 megawatt in the next six months.

