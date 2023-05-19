President Cyril Ramaphosa has reassured residents of the Cape Winelands District that load shedding will be significantly reduced by the end of the year.

He said this on the sidelines of the Presidential Imbizo which took place in Paarl today.

Sixth Presidential Imbizo:

This comes after Eskom’s warning of stage 8 load shedding that cannot be ruled out in the coming winter months.

Ramaphosa says while the next few months will be challenging, government is doing all it can to ultimately put an end to the problem.

” We are going to have a difficult winter and we are addressing the problem of load shedding and that is why I appointed a Minster of Electricity, as I said who is working on this matter day in and day out every hour of the day. We are going to have ups and downs with regards to load shedding because our generation units are old and they keep breaking down and they are being repaired and we keep retaining them and the renewal generation is coming into its own. So, while we will have a difficult winter, we will address load shedding.”