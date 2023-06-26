The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Health says an investigation is under way after an ambulance in Umlazi allegedly abandoned a patient last night. It is alleged that, after responding to a distress call, paramedics refused to leave the ambulance and walk down a stairway to reach the patient.

KwaZulu-Natal Department of Health Spokesperson Mdu Ncalane says the two paramedics implicated in the matter have been placed under immediate precautionary suspension.

He says the patient is currently in hospital and getting the requisite level of care.

“The department is deeply disturbed by these allegations and such actions are acutely opposed to emergency care providers’ main objectives. The department would also like to acknowledge and appreciate the actions of those who tagged its executive and senior officials on Facebook, to draw their attention on the matter. The department will not hesitate to take the most stringent action possible against any emergency healthcare staff who deliberately fail to discharge their duties and prioritise the life and well-being of those in need.”