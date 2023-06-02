The meeting between AmaZulu Traditional Prime Minister Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi and members of the Zulu Royal family in Ulundi in northern KwaZulu-Natal is under way.

Buthelezi says AmaZulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini has given his blessing for the meeting to take place.

In his opening remarks, Buthelezi explained extensively the current developments around the board of the Ingonyama Trust. He addressed the rumours that have been circulating in the media regarding the changes to the board.

Buthelezi says according to their knowledge as the Amakhosi, following King Zwelithini kaBhekuzulu’s death, Honourable Ngwenya remained the chairperson of the board.

“With the passing of his Majesty King Zwelithini, Amakhosi remained secured in the knowledge that the land would continue to be held in trust and his majesty our King’s successor would remain the sole custodian of the land, as I have ensured it myself when I established it. This sense of stability and certainty was cemented when in May 2022, his majesty King Misizulu kaZwelithini officially affirmed the honourable Mr Ngwenya as a nominee, confirming his continuation as chairperson of the board, acting on the King’s behalf as was the case under his father. “

Buthelezi, added however, that recently King Misizulu kaZwelithini informed him that Inkosi Thanduyise Mzimela was the new chairperson of the board.

“The King related that in the meeting he had announced that name of Inkosi Mzimela as his nominee to the Ingonyama Trust Board in terms of Section 3(A) of the KwaZulu-Natal Ingonyama Trust Act. Accordingly, Inkosi Mzimela replaced the Honourable Mr Ngwenya as chairperson of the board, to my surprise. Responding to the King’s briefing, I expressed concern, I responded in their presence, ( majesties), over the way this matter has been handled and there have been inconsistencies in communication which have created serious confusion and distress within the Zulu nation itself. “

Just days prior to Buthelezi’s latest revelations, King Misuzulu denounced reports of not seeing eye to eye with Buthelezi. The latter says the rumors of the rift have created uncertainty among the Zulu nation.

“Immediately, certain individuals started a rumour through the media that there was some kind of rift between me and his majesty as his prime minister. This seemed incredible because our people are unaccustomed to the king not taking his prime minister into confidence particularly on matters relating to the land, which is the fundamental priority of the Zulu nation. I was greatly concerned because these rumours had the potential of creating uncertainty.”

Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi’s briefing: