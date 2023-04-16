The South African government has appealed to different factions of the Sudanese army to immediately stop fighting, and spare the Sudanese people any further violence during the holy month of Ramadan.

This after fighting erupted in that country on Saturday.

Pretoria has joined the United Nations and regional bloc IGAD in calling for parties in Khartoum to go back to the negotiating table.

It’s calling for a return to dialogue on a sustainable military and security reform as part of the final agreement towards the restoration of a civilian-led transitional government in Sudan. The Pan-African Parliament has implored all parties to settle their differences.

Egypt and South Sudan have offered to mediate between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, the Egyptian presidency said in a statement. In a phone call between Egyptian President Abdel Fattahal-Sisi and his South Sudan counterpart Salva Kiir on Sunday, the two most influential direct neighbors to Sudan called on both sides in the power struggle to “choose the voice of reason (and) peaceful dialogue”, the statement read.

Meanwhile the African Union’s Peace and Security Council has called an emergency session on Sunday to discuss political and security developments in Sudan, it said on Twitter. Additional reporting by Reuters