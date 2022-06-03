The African Union chairperson and Senegalese President Macky Sall alongside the AU Commission chair Moussa Faki Mahamat have received warm reception in the Russian city of Sochi. Even President Vladimir Putin’s long table is absent showing the friendly ties between Russia and Africa.

There’s a great deal of expectations as AU leaders met with Russian President Putin in an attempt to find a solution to the Russia-Ukraine conflict. A number of African countries are feeling the impact of rising food prices, increasing energy prices and tough financial environment,

“I attended the AU bureau and we spoke about our stance and we participated in the discussion and we said he should go to Russia and Ukraine. We have access to both leaders to foster dialogue and we will approach these discussions hoping to have an impact,” says President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The question arises, whether or not Africa may be an instrumental party in getting the ceasefire activated in the raging conflict. This especially since the continent enjoys close historical ties with Moscow.

Some African nations have abstained from a United Nations vote denouncing the invasion of Ukraine and have resisted calls to condemn Russia.

The European Union has aggressively pursued sanctions and essentially cut economic ties to punish Moscow.

“You have seen the different votes at the United Nations. The position of Africa, despite enormous pressure, the majority of African countries have avoided condemning this situations,”says AU Chair and Senegal President Macky Sall.

Russia’s president Vladimir Putin says the continent and the Kremlin have very good relations.

“Our country Russia has always been on the side of Africa and we have always supported Africa in its battle against colonialism”, says Putin.

He says Africa has a potential and they will continue to consolidate relations to boost economic cooperation and other areas.