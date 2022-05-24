President Cyril Ramaphosa will host German Chancellor Olaf Scholz at the Union Buildings in Pretoria on Tuesday.

Scholz is on his first official visit to South Africa since taking office last December.

South Africa is the final leg of Scholz’s tour to three African nations after Senegal and Niger.

The country’s stance on the war in Ukraine is set to top the agenda during a meeting between President Ramaphosa and Chancellor Schloz as the Russian blockade of Ukrainian grain exports has exacerbated the food crisis on the continent, especially in East Africa.

Acting Presidential spokesperson Tyrone Seale says issues of bilateral relations are also up for discussions.

Both leaders are also expected to jointly launch the South Africa-German consortium that will advance technology research for the production of sustainable aviation fuels.

