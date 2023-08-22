President Cyril Ramaphosa has thanked the Chinese government for helping South Africa on its efforts to overcome its energy crisis. He was speaking in his opening address during his meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Union Buildings in Pretoria earlier today.

President Xi is in the country on a state visit and he will also participate in the 15th BRICS Summit scheduled to start in Johannesburg later this evening.

The Chinese government has agreed to supply South Africa with emergency equipment to help cushion public facilities like hospitals, schools, and correctional services facilities from load shedding.

President Ramaphosa says the country is grateful for all the assistance it has got from Beijing.

“South Africa deeply appreciates China’s support in addressing our current energy challenge. This includes the donation of emergency power equipment worth R170 million and availing a grant of approximately R500 million as development assistance. Chinese companies as encouraged by your government especially you, President Xi, responded with enthusiasm to our investment drive which has raised over R1.3 trillion over the last five years.|

📸 His Excellency President @CyrilRamaphosa in a tête-à-tête with President Xi Jinping of the Republic of China ahead of Official Talks during the occasion of the State Visit at the Union Buildings in Tshwane. Relations between South Africa and the People’s Republic of China… pic.twitter.com/n3Bro1Ca1u — Presidency | South Africa 🇿🇦 (@PresidencyZA) August 22, 2023

President Ramaphosa has vowed to use the Chinese President’s visit to the country to level two-way trade between the two countries. Currently, there is a huge trade deficit between South Africa and China which is heavily skewed in favour of Beijing.

But speaking during the meeting, President Ramaphosa says the trade has multiplied many folds in the 25 years of diplomatic and trade relations between the two sister republics.

He says they now have to work hard to level their bilateral trade.

