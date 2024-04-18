sabc-plus-logo

President Ramaphosa concludes visit to South Sudan

President Cyril Ramaphosa has concluded his working visit to South Sudan where he met both President Salva Kiir and the first vice-President, Riek Machar.

The country is expected to go to the polls this year, however there are concerns that South Sudan is not ready.

It will also send its election observers to South Africa for the upcoming elections.

International Relations and Cooperation Minister Naledi Pandor says Pretoria will continue to support Juba for a peaceful transition.

President Ramaphosa reiterates his commitment and SA’s commitment to support the South Sudanese as they go through transitional period.

He says he will provide every support possible to ensure a democratic and peaceful end to the transitional period.

