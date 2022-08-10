The newly-elected KwaZulu-Natal Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube has arrived in Mooi River in the province’s Midlands.

That’s where she will be sworn-in during a special sitting of the provincial legislature which is under way.

Dube-Ncube told SABC News earlier that her priorities included ensuring that communities received basic services such as water and sanitation.

“I’m feeling good. I’m humbled of course. As you can see with my colleagues I think we are going to make a good team. I’m so going to be making sure that they make good contribution because we really need to work towards making sure that our people get the services they deserve.”

“Socio economic issues, eradication of poverty [and] growing our economy in the province. But more than anything else, we need to bring more women so that we can really develop as the province and as people,” adds Premier Dube-Ncube.

Speaking on Monday at the National Women’s Day commemoration in Richmond, Dube-Ncube explained how she plans to disrupt patriarchal politics and empower more women.

KZN Premier-elect Nomusa Dube-Ncube speaks to SABC News:



Meanwhile, the ANC provincial treasurer, Dr Ntuthuko Mahlaba has now been sworn in as new member of the provincial legislature.

KwaZulu-Natal legislature Speaker Nontembeko Boyce says, “A vacancy has been created in the KwaZulu-Natal Legislature in respect of the ANC component of the legislature, following a resignation of one of the members of the ANC. The ANC candidate list that we have, places Nkululeko Ntuthuko Mahlaba as the next eligible candidate to be sworn in.”

“Before members of Provincial Legislature begin to perform their functions in the legislature, they must swear or affirm faithfulness to the Republic [of South Africa] and obedience to the Constitution in accordance with schedule 2 in terms of item 4.2 of schedule of the Constitution. Persons filling vacancy in the Provincial Legislature may swear or affirm before the Presiding officer of the Legislature,” adds Boyce.