Poor prioritized in Western Cape budget: Wenger

The Western Cape government has tabled a budget of over R250 billion for the 2024 Medium-Term Expenditure Framework.

This amid major budget cuts across the country, affecting all provinces. Provincial Minister of Finance and Economic Opportunities Mireille Wenger says careful planning had to go into the process of allocation for expenditure, with key priority areas at the center of decision making.

#WCBudget2024 This budget strikes the difficult balance of protecting the essentials now for the poor and vulnerable who need it the most, and prioritising our key interventions that will take us all into the future we want, as we keep building a Western Cape that works, for all — Minister Mireille Wenger (@MireilleWenger) March 7, 2024

She presented the budget in the Provincial Parliament Chamber.

“With our R255 billion budget we are prioritizing the poor and the vulnerable and at the same time growing the economy to make sure that we can increase the number of jobs in the province. R182 billion will go to health, education and social development. We’re putting R45 billion towards growing the economy and we’re adding R5 billion for safety to make sure that our communities can be safer.”

VIDEO | Western Cape Budget Speech 2024: