Political parties in Western Cape sign Electoral Code of Conduct

Political parties contesting the upcoming elections in the Western Cape have signed the Electoral Code of Conduct, during an IEC event at the Dulcie September Hall, in Athlone, Cape Town. This forms part of the IEC’s mandate as the Electoral Management Body to ensure an election that is free and fair.

The political contestants who signed the Code of Conduct, have committed themselves to uphold the underlying values and conduct required by the Electoral Code of Conduct and to which they publicly pledge to adhere to.

The purpose of the Code of Conduct in the Electoral Act is to promote conditions that are conducive to free and fair elections, including tolerance of democratic activity, free campaigning and open public debate. All contesting parties and candidates are bound by the code.

And the signing of the Code of Conduct represents a public commitment and sends a powerful message to the public, office-bearers, candidates, members and supporters saying that all role-players are committed to ensure that the elections will be a fair and safe contest in the province based on mutual respect and a common commitment.

“As the DA we take the pledge very seriously. We have vigorous internal party training mechanisms for our party activists and all of our party agents who will be working on the election day. Given that we have over 400 wards in the Western Cape, which means we will have thousands of our activists on the field on the day but also so that they fully understand what this pledge means and how it binds leaders, all of us and all parties to the Electoral Code of Conduct,” says Tertius Simmers, DA Western Cape leader.

The code can play a role in holding political parties accountable.

“It’s an important Code of Conduct and we are going to be doing each and everything, particularly working with our supporters and volunteers, working with each and every candidate to ensure that we as the ANC, take the lead in ensuring that the Code of Conduct is being adhered to, but even beyond that as the governing party in the country. As the official opposition in the province, we are also going to be calling on members of the public to adhere to this Code of Conduct, even if you are part of other political parties,” says Khalid Sayed, ANC Western Cape spokesperson.

“There is a huge growth of political intolerance in the country, therefore I think that this could be the kick to the right direction of holding political parties accountable, so we do support it and we also encourage other political parties to also abide with it,” says Mbulelo Dwane of EFF Western Cape.

Other parties that signed the IEC’s Code of Conduct in the Western Cape include the ACDP, the People’s Movement for Change and the National Coloured Congress.

The signing event represents a significant milestone in the run-up to the elections on the 29th of May.