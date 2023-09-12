Political leaders from various ends of the political spectrum are set to converge on the residence of late Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi in Mahlabatini, northern KwaZulu-Natal, today.

Among the dignitaries paying their respects are Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhuisen and senior leaders of the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) from different regions across the country.

The nation is mourning the passing of Buthelezi who died over the weekend at the age of 95.

As preparations for Buthelezi’s funeral service intensify for Friday, condolences continue to pour in, and well-wishers are flocking to the family home to offer their respects.

Discussion on the passing of Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi:

Today’s gathering will witness the presence of several prominent politicians, as well as members of the amabutho and supporters of the AmaZulu Football Club.

The IFP has confirmed that a memorial service is scheduled for Wednesday at the Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi Regional Sports Complex in Ulundi.

The outpouring of condolences and the presence of political leaders from across the spectrum reflect the profound impact that Buthelezi had on the nation throughout his long and storied career in South African politics.

