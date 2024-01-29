Police monitor service delivery protest in Phoenix, north of Durban

Reading Time: < 1 minute

KwaZulu-Natal police are monitoring a service delivery protest in Phoenix, north of Durban, on Monday. It is believed to be coordinated by a community-based organisation called Voice of Phoenix.

Residents in these areas in the north of the city have been battling water shortages for weeks now.

Provincial police spokesperson Robert Netshiunda says, “The Public Order Police has been deployed to Phoenix where protesters have blockaded entrance and exit routes preventing road users from going about their activities the protest which had been fairly no violence. At this stage, it is being monitored by the police. Road users are advised to drive with caution and obey all instructions issued by law enforcement.”

#sapsKZN #ProtestAction All entry and exits routes into Phoenix are blocked. Metro Police and #SAPS are deployed in the area, maintaining heightened #PoliceVisibility and to restore law and order. ME pic.twitter.com/A3KkN4E97V — SA Police Service 🇿🇦 (@SAPoliceService) January 29, 2024

Last week, Verulam residents embarked on a similar protest related to water shortages.