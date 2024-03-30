Police ministry discourages calls to share Zuma’s security details

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Ministry of Police has noted the calls and demands for the Police Minister Bheki Cele to be ‘questioned on the security details’ of former President, Jacob Zuma following an incident where a motor vehicle, collided with the former President’s official armoured state vehicle.

A 51-year-old alleged drunk driver has since been arrested for the incident and his blood samples have been taken for further testing as police investigations continue.

Man arrested in connection with Zuma’s accident:

Following a thorough briefing to the Ministry by the management of the South African Police Service (SAPS) Cele says he is satisfied that the current security deployed for the protection of the former President is sufficient and on a par with other former Heads of States.

The Ministry finds the call made by the UMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party Spokesperson, Nhlamulo Ndlela; for the Minister of Police to be ‘questioned on Jacob Zuma’s security details’ reckless and out of order.

The Ministry and the SAPS will not be divulging any security details of any current or former head of state.