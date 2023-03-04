Police in Gqeberha in the Eastern Cape have made a breakthrough in the shooting case where eight people were killed and three left wounded in Kwazakhele earlier this year.

A suspect, who remains in custody, was arrested on Friday in Walmer. Police say they gathered information that indicated six possible suspects were hiding in a flat.

Provincial police commissioner Lieutenant General Nomthetheleli Mene says the other five are believed to have fled before police arrived.

“I am grateful for the arrest that my task team has made. It has strengthened our resolve that we would eventually find the killers so that we are able to establish the motive. Let the outstanding fugitives be found and found sooner so that the families can find closure from this horrific ordeal. Our province can never be used as a habitat for criminals, they must find their place behind bars,” says Mene.

Eleven people fell victim to a cold-blooded shooting at Maqanda Street. The incident left eight people dead with other three seriously injured. Preliminary investigations revealed that the owner of the house was celebrating his birthday, when two unknown gunmen entered the yard in and started shooting at the guests.

Breakthrough in the Kwazakhele massacre: