Mpumalanga police say they have seized 53 kilogrammes of crystal meth with a street value of about R53 million and arrested two suspects at the Nkomazi Toll Plaza.

#sapsMP Members of Kaapmuiden #SAPS and Komatipoort SAPS #K9 unit arrested two suspected drug traffickers on 17/01 at Nkomazi Toll Plaza. Plastic bags with 53kg Chrystal Meth, worth about R53 million in street value confiscated. #DrugsOffTheStreets NP https://t.co/jiuBShSYzO pic.twitter.com/kSx2MiH8Rj — SA Police Service 🇿🇦 (@SAPoliceService) January 19, 2023



The drugs were en route from Mozambique to Gauteng.

The suspects will appear in the Low’s Creek Magistrate’s Court again next Thursday.

The two were remanded in custody. The police say in a statement that the stop and search operation was conducted by Kaapmuiden officers partnered with the Komatipoort K9 unit.

The drugs were concealed in different compartments in a vehicle with Gauteng registration plates.