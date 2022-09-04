The family of missing Lesedi Chiloane (8), in KaMasoyi, Mpumalanga, is optimistic that he will be found alive.

The search for Chiloane still continues since he was last seen watering a garden at his home in Chochocho last Sunday.

Another child goes missing in Chochocho, Mpumalanga

Kidnapping and murder problematic in the area

The kidnapping and murder of women and children continues to be a major challenge for the rural community of Chochocho and its surrounding areas.

In May, six-year-old Bontle Mashiyane’s, went missing in Mganduzweni.

Mashiyane’s body was found a few days near her home, 5 suspects were arrested.

The disappearance of Chiloane a week ago sent shock waves among members of the community in the area.

They along with the police have established a search party. Schooling was disrupted last week as the community went on the rampage, blockading roads and calling for the police to urgently investigate the boy’s disappearance.

The boy’s distraught mother Priscilla Chiloane has pleaded with law enforcement to intensify their investigation.

Investigations too slow

Chiloane says, “The police investigation is very slow. Sometimes they promise that they would come and talk to us, but that is not happening. However, I still hope that he would be found alive. Even when we consult traditional healers, they say he is alive.”

A number of missing persons have been reported to the police in KaMasoyi.

A few meters away from the Lesedi’s homestead, the body 14-year-old teenager was found in a pit toilet, a few days after being reported missing last year. Community members are living in fear calling on the police to protect them.

One of the residents says, “We don’t understand what is happening in our country these days. Some children are dumped in pit toilets and this is the second child to disappear in our community. We are saddened by this situation and our children are not safe.”

Taking matters in their hands

”We have been walking long distances looking for him. The KaMasoyi police are not doing their job properly. The community is now considering to take matters in their own hands.” says another resident.

Meanwhile, the provincial police spokesperson, Selvy Mohlala, has urged members of the community assist officers to find Lesedi.

“As the police we are still working hard with the community and the family. We have deployed all our members in various units that we think can assist us. We still request assistance of the community, who so ever can see Lesedi as he was described before, so that we can unite this boy with his family.” Mohlala says.

The 5 people accused of murdering Bontle are expected to appear in court on Monday.