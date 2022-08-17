Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala says that the fifth suspect in the Hillary Gardee murder case, who has had the case against him provisionally withdrawn, did use the victim’s laptop after she had died.

He says the case against the suspect was withdrawn, and the suspect was released because the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) wants an expert statement to link the suspect to the case.

He was charged with defeating the ends of justice after allegedly found in possession of Gardee’s laptop and cellphone.

Mohlala says that an expert will help explain things better.

“An expert will be able to explain in a more understandable way, in an expert language, to say that how can this particular person, utilise that particular line, after the death of Miss Hillary Gardee. Then, if it is possible for one person for instance to have two lines from one sim card, that would also be explained by the expert. The expert will simply clear any other doubts that one might have,” explains Mohlala.

