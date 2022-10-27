The West Village Community Forum says the police are to blame for the charges being dropped against the 14 suspects arrested in connection with the gang rape of eight women in Krugersdorp.

The NPA today dropped the charges of rape, sexual assault and robbery with aggravating circumstances, against the suspects after DNA testing could not positively link them to the crime.

The suspects will only face a charge of contravening the Immigration Act. They were arrested last month in connection with the gang-rape of a group of women who were part of a production crew shooting a music video at an abandoned mine dump in West Village.

Vice-chairperson of the West Village Community Forum, Andre Shannon, says the community has lost faith in the police.

“The possibility of them getting the culprits between all the zama zamas is very small. They will have to do DNA tests on all the zama zamas but they don’t even bother about them. They don’t catch them but nobody trusts the police in any case and we have lost faith in the police,” Shanon explains.

Video – Rape charges against 14 Krugersdorp attack suspects withdrawn:

