Police are investigating cases of attempted murder following an incident in which a group of tourists were allegedly shot at by alleged poachers at Jozini on northern parts of KwaZulu-Natal.

Police spokesperson Robert Netshiunda says a group of people, including tourists, were on a wildlife sightseeing on a boat when unknown suspects started shooting at the animals and later started shooting towards the boat.

“Reports indicate that a group of people, including tourists, were on a wildlife sightseeing on a boat when unknown suspects started shooting at the animals. It is also reported that because they were being watched, the suspects allegedly shot randomly at the boat. No one was injured and police are investigating.

In December 2022, nine suspects were arrested for fraud and corruption related to the poaching of rhinos. They were arrested following a multidisciplinary operation conducted by the Hawks in Mpumalanga, Gauteng, and Limpopo.