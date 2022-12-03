Nine suspects aged between 22 and 26 have been arrested for fraud and corruption related to the poaching of rhinos.

They were arrested following a multidisciplinary operation conducted by the Hawks in Mpumalanga, Gauteng, and Limpopo.

They are expected to appear at the Bushbuckridge Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday, together with two Kruger National Park Rangers, Solly Ubisi and Chikwa Maluleke.

Ubisi and Maluleke were arrested in April for alleged fraud linked to wildlife trafficking. Apparently, they were giving out tactical information to rhino poachers.

Hawks spokesperson in Mpumalanga, Dineo Sekgotodi says they have also confiscated a vehicle and tools allegedly used for rhino poaching.