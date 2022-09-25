Almost three months after leaving Egyptian giants Al Ahli in June, Pitso Mosimane has been appointed as manager of Al Ahli Saudi Club.

The club made the announcement on Twitter on Sunday morning.

Welcome, Coach! 💚🤍 Pitso Mosimane is the new manager of our first football team#AHLIFC pic.twitter.com/nMtuR4XJ92 — Al-Ahli Saudi Club (@ALAHLI_FCEN) September 25, 2022

Mosimane will have the mammoth task of ensuring the side makes a return to the premier first division after a shocking relegation at the end of the 2021/22 season. The Jeddah-based side has had a successful time in the Saudi Pro League, with five top-three finishes in the last eight years in top-flight football, securing a league title at the end of the 2015/2016 season.

After 30 games last season, the side only managed six wins in the campaign to finish in 15th place behind bottom side Al Hazm. Their start in the second division has not been ideal as they are currently in seventh place with two wins from five matches.

Mosimane joins the club having had huge success in the two years he spent with Al Ahly, leading the side to three CAF Champions League finals, and winning Africa’s premier club competition in 2020 and 2021.