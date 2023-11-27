Pitso Mosimane open to coaching local Club

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Former Mamelodi Sundowns, Al Ahly and Bafana Bafana coach Pitso Mosimane has not ruled out the possibility of taking over as coach of a local club.

Mosimane parted ways with the United Arab Emirates team Al Wahda FC recently.

The former SuperSport United, Mamelodi Sundowns and Al Ahly coach is currently without a club, having recently parted ways with UAE outfit Al Wahda.

Mosimane last coached Sundowns locally before he moved abroad, and he is open to a local move if the project is worth it. “We are professionals and I am led by people. So if the people say it’s home and we tick boxes then it’s home. There is no emotion here.”

Mosimane had health issues in the UAE when he was hospitalized for four days but is on the mend now. He surprisingly parted ways with his team in the UAE after being in charge for only four months. He says different visions between him and his team led to his departure.

“When we differ in terms of how I should do the work I think the best thing is for both sides to part ways and it was the best way for the team,”

Mosimane admitted that he still wants to coach national teams with winning the Africa Cup of Nations and qualifying for the FIFA World Cup at the top of his wish list.

He cites coaches Walid Regragui from Morocco and Senegalese coach Aloui Cisse, who have both taken their teams to the World Cup, as the voices that have encouraged him to join one of the national teams.

“One thing that I would want to win is the Africa Cup of Nations or go to the World Cup with the team because I speak to Aloui Cisse and Walid Regragui and they are saying we need to see you in the World Cup, all the African boys should be in the world cup and we have nine spaces in the world cup and there is no way you will not be part of that and I said we will see because I still want to do the national team.”

The 59-year-old also reveals that he has attracted interest from Clubs in Far East Asia and North America.

“There are interests even now and different spaces in Far East Asia, there is also an interesting one from North America and why not go to North America or Japan or China.”

The former Bafana Bafana mentor has however ruled out any possibility of joining any club before the end of the year. He says he will be spending time with his family.