Rams Football Academy owner, Tshifhiwa Ramukosi, says they have been winning more matches since they appointed 10-year-old coaching sensation – Arehone Makhari.

According to Ramukosi, the 10-year-old coach has been winning about 60% of matches played in the amateur ranks with the U/15 side.

Makhari’s coaching talents went viral on social media with a video of him giving a pep talk to his players.

The Grade 5 learner’s skills bagged him an invite to give a team talk to Sekhukhune United FC players in a match against Soweto giants Orlando Pirates earlier this week.

“Since I appointed Arehone Makhari to be head coach for U/13 and U/14, the results are very good. For example, if we can play 10 games he can manage to win six and draw three and lose one. That’s why I say I’m happy with his coaching,” says Ramukosi.

Sending our heartfelt appreciation to Arehone Makhari for the dedicated work you have done for us.