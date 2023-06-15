Pitso Mosimane has thanked Al Ahli players, technical team and supporters as he leaves the club. In the last eight months he has been with the club as head coach, the team made it back to the Saudi Pro League.

“Within eight months, we not only secured the promotion but also claimed the championship title in the First Division League,” says Mosimane in a statement.

He adds that he is looking forward to the new opportunities.

Mosimane has previously coached Mamelodi Sundowns. He won among others, five league, two Telkom Knockout and two Nedbank Cups titles between 2012 and 2020.