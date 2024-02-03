Pick n Pay recalls three peanut butter brands over aflatoxin concerns

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Pick n Pay is recalling three brands of peanut butter namely – No Name Smooth Peanut Butter, Eden Smooth Peanut Butter and Eden Crunch Peanut Butter – sold throughout the country.

The retailer says standard in-house testing of the three peanut butter brands found the products had higher than acceptable levels of aflatoxin, posing a health risk.

Pick n Pay says it has engaged the National Consumer Commission and the National Department of Health, Directorate Food Control on the matter. Naledi Ngcobo reports.

“Pick n Pay is encouraging customers to return the three peanut butter products concerned to any Pick n Pay store for a full refund. It says while Aflatoxin is a naturally occurring mycotoxin, the levels detected during the test were higher than the regulatory threshold. The retailer says in an effort to prioritise the health and safety of customers a full refund will be given for the concerned peanut butter products with an expiration date between now and July 2025. It says however concerned customers are welcome to return these products whether or not they fall within the expiration date or have already been opened.”

We are recalling No Name Smooth Peanut Butter, Eden Smooth Peanut Butter and Eden Crunch Peanut Butter, which are sold by us throughout the country. All stocks of these products have already been removed from all stores countrywide

More info: https://t.co/MrDpAozhbW pic.twitter.com/xocXpmmyQt — Pick n Pay (@PicknPay) February 3, 2024