SAHPRA recalls two batches of Benylin Paediatric Syrup

The South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (SAHPRA) has recalled two batches of Benylin Paediatric Syrup. This after it received a report from the Nigerian National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) regarding the detection of high levels of diethylene glycol in a batch of the syrup.

Diethylene glycol is toxic to humans when consumed and can prove fatal. Toxic effects can include abdominal pain, vomiting, diarrhoea, inability to pass urine, headaches, altered mental state, and acute kidney injury which may lead to death.

Members of the public who have consumed these two batches, who experience any adverse reaction or witness it in children should consult their healthcare professional and report this using the Med Safety App or send an email to: adr@sahpra.org.za.

In a statement, SAHPRA indicated that the public should not panic as the matter is being handled with priority.

SAHPRA spokesperson, Madimetja Mashishi says, SAHPRA is alerting healthcare professionals and the public to discontinue the use of the two batches and return them with immediate effect.

“SAHPRA has recalled batch numbers 329303 and 329304, both expiring in April 2024 while it conducts an investigation. The affected batches have been distributed to the following countries South Africa, Eswatini, Rwanda, Kenya, Tanzania and Nigeria. The consumption of high levels of diesel and glycol is toxic to humans and can prove fatal.”

