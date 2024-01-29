Phoenix residents block roads, demand improved services

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Residents of Phoenix in KwaZulu-Natal have embarked on a service delivery protest on Monday.

A community-based organisation called Voice of Phoenix is believed to have coordinated the action.

Residents are blockading roads, including entry and exit points to the area.

Eyewitnesses say police are at the scene.

Last week, Verulam residents embarked on a similar protest related to water shortages.

Residents of areas in the north of the city have been battling water shortages for weeks now.

