The High Court in Cape Town has found Philip April, the man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend, a primary school teacher, in Clanwilliam in 2019, guilty of premeditated murder.

26-year-old Allison Plaatjies sustained multiple stab wounds. April confessed to the murder in October 2019. However, the State argued that the murder was premeditated, which the defence disputed.

The court found that April rationally calculated his actions when he murdered Plaatjies. And that it was premeditated.

April was also found guilty of the theft of the deceased’s vehicle, which he was found in possession of, after her murder.

Acting Judge at the High Court in Cape Town, Nontutuzelo Ralarala, delivered the judgment.

“I am therefore satisfied that the circumstances under which the murder was committed by Mr. April, show that the murder of Allison Plaatjies was premeditated.”

One of Plaatjies’ family members Liezel Plaatjies says justice has finally been served.

“I’m just very glad that they did find him guilty. I know glad is not the correct word, but I’m just excited that they did find him guilty of premeditated murder because he was arguing that he didn’t do it on purpose and he didn’t plan it. I’m not a detective, but I really think he did plan it.”

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson in the Western Cape, Eric Ntabazalila says they will be asking for a life sentence to be imposed.

“We’ll argue for a very strong sentence against the accused, considering the case against him and the manner in which he killed her. It’s a good day for us, but it’s a sad day for the people of the Western Cape. This is the third conviction in two days on cases against women and children, gender-based and femicide.”

Sentencing proceedings are expected to get underway on the 1st of December.