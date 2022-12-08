The High Court in Pretoria has sentenced 31-year-old Moses Makoso to two life terms and 10 years direct imprisonment for premeditated murder, rape and kidnapping of a six-year-old girl.

In April 2021, he raped the minor, strangled her to death and set her body alight in a bush, in the Maboloka village in the North West.

A month later, Makoso confessed to the crimes. In the pre-sentence report, Makoso denied raping the child. He did however say when he committed the other offences he was under the influence of drugs and that evil spirits influenced his actions.

NPA spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana says the judge ordered that his name be added on the National Register of Sexual Offenders.

“The NPA welcomes the sentence of double life and 10 years direct imprisonment handed down by the Pretoria High Court to a man that was convicted of kidnapping, rape and murder of a six-year-old. This sentence is fitting in this gruesome case involving a child, especially at this period of the 16 Days of Activism against violence on women and children. We commend the work done by the investigating officer of the SAPS.”