The iconic Tweede Nuwe Jaar Minstrel Parade returns to Cape Town on Monday. The event has not been able to take place for two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Cape Malay Choirs Parade took place from Saturday, 31 December 2022 to Sunday, 1 January 2023.

Cape Malay choirs usher in New Year in Cape Town:

Minstrel competitions are expected to take place throughout January.

The chairperson of the Kaapse Klopse Karnival Association, Muneeb Gambino, says they have put numerous safety measures in place.

“People should come down. Of course, people should abide by the rules of large events – no alcohol or drugs are allowed. We should just really just try and stay in keeping with ushering in the New Year. We have done everything possible to make it a safe event for everyone, The City of Cape Town is a massive support in this event. It’s the people’s event, they should come down and own it and celebrate the New Year with us.” adds Gambino.

In a media statement, the City of Cape Town announced road closure for Hanover Street in District Six from 12:00 – 22:00 and from 06:00 – 22:30 for other roads affected by the parade in the Bo-Kaap.

The City’s Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security, Alderman JP Smith adds: “We are incredibly excited to see these events return to our festive season calendar; not only for the benefit of the participants but also the thousands of spectators. Many visitors have come to know that a festive season visit to Cape Town is not complete without witnessing the street parades. For the first time in a number of years, Cape Town will usher in the new year on a traditional note, and we could not be happier.”