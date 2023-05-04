Health Minister, Dr Joe Phaahla says the health department is sitting with over 25 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines with little uptake.

Phaahla says vaccine hesitancy and conspiracies may have contributed to the minimal uptake.

Phaahla, who was speaking at the 2nd Presidential Health Summit in Johannesburg on Thursday, has appealed to South Africans to get their booster shots.

“And as a result, by today as we speak, we’re sitting with over 25 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines and we have very little uptake. So, we are struggling to see what we are going to do. I just want to remind people that COVID is not over so those of you who have not had your boosters, please come forward we still have 25 million doses. Don’t feel shy, winter is coming especially for those over 50, come get your boosters.”