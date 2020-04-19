Customers are not taking advantage of the low petrol price because of travel restrictions.

Petrol station owners say sales have taken a nosedive. The petrol price is at its lowest level in years – and will be further reduced next month.

Good morning South Africa – we are halfway through the lockdown. Health Expert shared vital information with the nation recently saying measures taken by government have been helpful. We will continue to enforce these measures in areas related to Transport. pic.twitter.com/tPW5JkSLBT — Minister of Transport |Mr Fix (@MbalulaFikile) April 15, 2020

Petrol station owner Gerrit de Boer says they will have to look at ways of reducing costs because overhead costs remain the same.

De Boer says they are already cutting the employees’ number of shifts.

“At the moment at the forecourt, we are doing about 10% of volumes. So where we used to do 300 000 litres per month, we are now targeting 30 000 litres. We have to reduce our costs in certain ways.”

Meanwhile, the Northern Cape Chamber of Commerce and Industry (NOCCI) says it will lobby government to amend the criteria for businesses to qualify for relief funding during the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown.

NOCCI says petrol stations are struggling to survive because despite being recognised that they offer an essential service and they must open every day.

It says government needs to find a way to ensure that they qualify for the funds earmarked to assist Small Medium and Micro Enterprises.

NOCCI President, Hendrik Wessels says government should look at these entities differently.

“We want them to change the criteria to not just turnover and look at other elements, because you could be a small business or an SMME with a high turnover. So, we need government to look differently at these entities.”

The Northern Cape Chamber of Commerce and Industry – NOCCI – says it will lobby government to amend the criteria for businesses to qualify for relief funding during the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown. #sabcnews — SAfm news (@SAfmnews) April 19, 2020

