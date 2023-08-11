Western Cape Premier Alan Winde has called on law enforcement agencies to bring the perpetrators of crimes, especially murders, during the South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) taxi strike, to book.

The week long stay-away caused widespread disruption including the deaths of five people.

Authorities say more than 190 criminal cases related to the strike have been registered with the police.

Speaking during a media briefing in Cape Town, Winde said, I have asked our minister to continue to follow up on the five people whose lives were lost, because there must be consequences. Those murderers must be tracked down and there must be consequences.”

Earlier, the City of Cape Town welcomed the end of the week long taxi strike in the Western Cape.

Cape Town Mayor, Geordin Hill-Lewis says as part of the agreement, impoundments under the National Land Transportation Act will continue.

This will apply to vehicles driving without an operating licenses, on the incorrect route, or without a driver’s licenses.

Hill-Lewis says it will also apply to unroadworthy taxis.

“We have agreed that the Taxi Task Team will further define a list, within 14 days, of additional major offences in terms of which vehicles will be impounded. Our focus will always be to ensure that all traffic offences impact on commuter safety. On your safety as road users remain as major offences. The Task Team will similarly compile an agreed-upon list of minor offences, which do not have commuter safety implications, and which will not be impoundable.”

Responsibility

The Congress of the People (COPE) says while the end of the strike is welcomed, collective responsibility for the mayhem must also be taken.

COPE Spokesperson Dennis Bloem says, “The Western Cape government and the taxi organisation Santaco must take collective responsibility for the loss of innocent lives and millions of rands damages during this senseless seven days taxi strike. It is totally unacceptable that the ordinary people must be punished. Workers, school children went through seven days of hell.”

Bloem says, “Their lives were disrupted all this happened because of people put their own interest above the interest of the people that they are supposed to serve .It is also totally unacceptable that President Cyril Ramaphosa must go underground when he country is burning. The country expects better from him, we are happy that lives will go back to normal for the people of the Western Cape.”

VIDEO: Santaco, Cape Town Council, W Cape authorities pleased that commuters are moving again:



Reporting by Vanessa Poonah and Mercedes Besent.