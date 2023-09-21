Parliament will vote on the appointment of Advocate Kholeka Gcaleka as the new Public Protector on the 19th of next month. The National Assembly’s Programming Committee confirmed the date this morning.

The vote has been postponed twice, most recently due to challenges with the availability of a suitable venue and some MPs being out of the country.

The vote follows the recommendation of an ad hoc committee set up to select a new Public Protector, stating that Gcaleka was the best candidate for the position.

She has been acting in the position for over a year following the suspension of her now-impeached predecessor, Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane.

The ANC chief whip, Pemmy Majodina, says the programming committee has agreed on the most suitable date.

“When we received a report of a cancellation at City Hall for the 19th, as Mr. Xaso has just reported, I am making a proposal and supporting the report that let’s put that matter for the 19th on a Thursday.”

Related video: Members of Parliament to vote for a new Public Protector