Parliament to vote on Gcaleka’s appointment as new Public Protector

The National Assembly is later today expected to debate and vote on the recommendation that Deputy Public Protector, Advocate Kholeka Gcaleka, should become the new Public Protector.

Out of the eight short-listed candidates, the ad-hoc committee recommended Gcaleka as the successful candidate.

She has been acting in the position for more than a year following Parliament’s impeachment of her predecessor, Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane.

It was the African National Congress ANC and the Inkatha Freedom Party IFP in the ad-hoc committee that supported Gcaleka to be recommended as the next head of the Chapter Nine institution.

The Democratic Alliance, Freedom Front Plus and Economic Freedom Fighters did not support the recommendation.

The 41-year-old Gcaleka would be the youngest person to become Public Protector.

Gcaleka will need the support of 60% of MPs.

President Cyril Ramaphosa will make the appointment on recommendation of the National Assembly.

