The resumption of the parliamentary inquiry into the fitness of Public Protector, Busisiwe Mkhwebane to hold office has been delayed until Wednesday.

In a statement, the committee says this is due to the legal team of the Public Protector not being ready.

On Friday, members insisted that they will stick to the revised programme that will see the hearing completed by July 28.

The Section 194 committee met again on Friday after a two-month break. That stoppage had been because Mkhwebane no longer had legal representation after she terminated the mandate of Seanego Attorneys, following an announcement by the office of the Public Protector that they could not fund her beyond the end of the financial year in March.

After negotiations, funds were found and Mkhwebane appointed a new team of attorneys.

On Friday, committee members raised concerns about the number of delays and vowed to stick to its latest programme.

National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula has also questioned the amount of time the committee is taking to complete its work.

The video below is reporting on the story: